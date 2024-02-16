Dodgers optimistic Daniel Hudson will help the bullpen in 2024

The Dodgers bullpen provides most of the few actual roster competitions going on this spring training, with a few spots up for grabs.

Daniel Hudson, who got into three games last year with the Dodgers after a year of rehab on his left knee, only to injure his right knee to end his 2023, is a non-roster invitee at Camelback Ranch. His chance of making the team depends greatly on his health, after missing the final three months of 2023.

From reporters in Arizona on Friday morning, manager Dave Roberts was asked about a few relievers, including Hudson.

Dave Roberts said the Dodgers goal is to have Blake Treinen, JP Feyereisen and Daniel Hudson on the active roster to start the year



Sounds like Treinen and Feyereisen might be a little further ahead than Hudson, who Roberts noted is still trying to improve his execution — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) February 16, 2024

Dave Roberts said Blake Treinen (shoulder surgery), J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder surgery) and Daniel Hudson (sprained MCL) are all tracking to be on the active roster in Korea.



Roberts said Hudson is still working through some execution stuff after missing close to two seasons. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 16, 2024

Having seen the video of Dave Roberts’ morning scrum, how this came about was a question of how likely it was Blake Treinen and J.P. Feyereisen would make the active roster for the South Korea trip.

Both Treinen and Feyereisen did not pitch in the majors last season while rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Both are considered healthy this spring, which was also mentioned about both pitchers during DodgerFest at Dodger Stadium on February 3.

Treinen has enough service time that he can’t be sent to the minors without his consent, so he’s a roster lock if healthy, and it sounds like he is. Feyereisen has options, but the team is also high on him.

Answering a follow up question on Friday about Hudson, Roberts was more tempered.

“Same [goal]. Huddy looks great. If we have to slow play him — there’s no hard date, and if anyone can appreciate that, Huddy can,” Roberts told reporters. “He wants to be a part of this all the way through.”

Roberts did say Hudson this spring is healthy, and having no problems with his right knee, and was particularly impressed with a throwing session on Thursday.

“As a competitor he wants to have 80 execution right now. It’s not there right now. He wants it to be there, and it will get there,” Roberts said. “Yesterday was a fantastic day for Huddy for me.”

Hudson would make a $2 million salary if in the majors this season, with a chance to earn up to a reported $2 million more in incentives.

The right-hander, who turns 37 in March, told Cary Osborne at Dodger Insider that the Dodgers were the only team he considered signing with this offseason: