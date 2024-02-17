Dodgers notes: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Rob Manfred, Complex League schedules

International free agents are finding larger paydays when coming to Major League Baseball these days. Yoshinobu Yamamoto won the last three Eiji Sawamura Awards as the top starting pitcher in Japan, and his 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers set MLB records for both length and total contract value despite having not yet thrown a major league pitch.

Also this winter, outfielder Jung-hoo Lee signed with the Giants for six years, $113 million, a contract with a higher total guarantee than the previous five major league deals for players posted from the Korean Baseball Organization combined ($95 million).

Jesse Rogers at ESPN wrote about the larger deals for international players, finding that easier access to information has in essence shrunken the baseball world and provided for more certainty than, say, when Ichiro first signed with the Mariners (in 2001) or even Yu Darvish with the Rangers (in 2012). From Rogers:

“The advancements in scouting, especially the technology, have increased the ability for teams to dig into the talent and skill of those players like never before,” said Joel Wolfe, who represents Yamamoto. “Of the twelve teams in the NPB, eight have Trackman or Hawk-Eye. “Every front office can see the analysis of every pitch thrown, every start, immediately after the data comes in as if, for example, Yamamoto or whoever pitched against the Reds yesterday.”

Rob Manfred on Thursday in Florida said his current term as MLB commissioner will be his last. While January 25, 2029 seems like a long time from now, but with the pitch clock those five years will fly by.

Mark Didtler at Associated Press has more on the news.

Evan Drellich at The Athletic opined on why Manfred announced the end of his tenures five years in advance.

Schedules for the Complex Leagues — rookie-level games played at spring training complexes in Arizona and Florida — have moved up in the season beginning in 2024. J.J. Cooper at Baseball America has details on the changes, which now means a season that this year runs from May 4 to July 25, after June 5 to August 22 last season.

The decision is a byproduct of minor league roster limits from 180 players to 165 players during the season. “In the end, the decision changes the leagues from ones heavily populated by new draftees to ones that will largely be filled with players making the jump from the Dominican Summer League,” Cooper wrote.

Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus got philosophical in trying to discern whether baseball is a renewable resource: