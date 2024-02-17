The allure of Shohei Ohtani’s batting practice, and where he fits in the Dodgers lineup

Shohei Ohtani continues to be the main attraction at Dodgers spring training, about a week and a half into camp at Camelback Ranch. He’s continued to take on-field batting practice, though so far against coaches pitching.

That doesn’t lessen the interest in Ohtani’s batting practice, nor does it prevent the team from making a sizzle reel of highlights.

No. 17 is locked in. pic.twitter.com/ZdoFmM9vHb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 16, 2024

Ohtani will likely hit against Dodgers pitchers at some point in the next few days, reporters in Arizona noted on Friday.

As Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register reported, the Dodgers have allowed Ohtani to essentially set his own pace as he returns from September elbow surgery. Expectations remain that Ohtani will be ready to go on opening day in South Korea on March 20.

But how much time he might see in Cactus League games remains to be seen. From Plunkett:

“I’m going to start talking to him on what he likes, as far as his expectation to get ready for a major-league season,” he said. “Obviously, game at-bats are important. But if we can get at-bats on a back field (where the minor leaguers train), we can do that too. Certainly everyone wants to see him on a baseball field and playing. I get that. But the main thing is to get him ready for Opening Day. And I think that we’ve got plenty of time to do that.”

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times wrote about the spectacle of Ohtani’s batting practice, which has attracted crowds on both sides of the fence on the backfields:

Between his three batting practice sessions in the last week, Ohtani has hit 33 home runs in 76 total swings. On each occasion, his BP has attracted masses of coaches, team officials and reporters. Most of them have emerged with similar takeaways, noting how effortless Ohtani’s power looks at the plate, and how quickly he appears to be progressing through his elbow recovery with his swing. “He’s a lot further along than any of us not named Shohei would have expected,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s worked really hard, and is very diligent in his work.”

How often Ohtani plays in games during spring training remains to be seen, but the Dodgers start their Cactus League schedule this coming week, in just five days.

On Thursday, the Dodgers play the Padres in Peoria, the only MLB spring training game on the schedule that day. On Friday, the two teams play at Camelback Ranch. Both games will be televised by ESPN.

Once the games start counting, Ohtani is likely to benefit by joining a superior lineup with the Dodgers after six years with the Angels. Mike Petriello at MLB.com wrote about how hitting behind Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman (if Ohtani bats third) is likely to result in more run-scoring opportunities for Ohtani and the Dodgers.

Petriello looked at stats from 2022-23: