Dodgers notes: MLB jerseys, Kenley Jansen, Kevin Kiermaier

The new, Fanatics-distributed Nike jerseys across MLB have a standardized feel to them, with smaller lettering and numbers among the numerous complaints. Several MLB players have complained publicly about the jerseys, which many saw for the first time in the last week with pitchers and catchers reporting to various spring training camps.

Stephen J. Nesbitt at The Athletic rounded up a number of player reactions on Thursday:

“It looks like a replica,” Angels outfielder Taylor Ward said. “It feels kind of like papery. It could be great when you’re out there sweating, it may be breathable. But I haven’t had that opportunity yet to try that out. But from the looks of it, it doesn’t look like a $450 jersey. “So far, thumbs down.”

On Friday, more players chimed in on the uniform changes. From Steve Megargee of Associated Press:

“I know everyone hates them,” Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said Friday. “We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there.”

Look at the difference between last year’s Nats jersey and this year’s. Also, the new one costs $40 more! pic.twitter.com/NcEji5scwO — Tobi Altizer (@Tobi_Altizer) February 16, 2024

One of the major issues in the Nike-produced, Fanatics-distributed MLB uniforms is, well, the uniformity of it all. Gone are several quirks that gave some teams their own twist, all in the name of saving money while producing a product that looks cheap, even if the price tag disagrees.

It’s not just the jerseys either. Paul Lukas at UniWatch wrote about the differences in the style of pants for several teams.

Tyler Kepner at The Athletic wrote, “baseball doesn’t seem to understand its own visual appeal” with not only these new jerseys but also other recent examples of making aesthetic choices to either save or make money.

“Baseball, guided by Nike, is trying to force-feed all these stylistic changes instead of just letting them happen organically,” Kepner added.

On Thursday in Florida, commissioner Rob Manfred offered a different opinion on the 2024 threads:

Rob Manfred on MLB's 2024 jerseys:



"The jerseys are different - they're designed to be performance wear. They have been tested more extensively than any jersey in any sport. After people wear them a little bit, they're going to be really popular." pic.twitter.com/gtbAtFdk04 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 15, 2024

Links

Old friend Kenley Jansen has one year and $16 million remaining on his contract with the Red Sox. He’s a candidate to be traded, but the longtime closer has long since avoided online discourse and rumors since his latter years with the Dodgers. From Peter Abraham at the Boston Globe on Wednesday:

“I keep my mind off it at the end of the day,” he said. “I love this team and this is where I’m at right now.” It was an interesting choice of words considering chief baseball officer Craig Breslow described Jansen as his closer “as of right now” on Tuesday.

The Dodgers were interested in center fielder Kevin Kiermaier before the 2023 season, when he signed with the Blue Jays and won a Gold Glove Award, his fourth. Kiermaier re-signed with the Blue Jays in December despite thinking he would probably not return to Toronto, largely because of the turf they use instead of natural grass. But in speaking with Jon Morosi of MLB.com, Kiermaier noted the Dodgers were once again interested in Kiermaier early this offseason too.

Earlier this week at Royals Review, Bradford Lee tied the timing of the television show ‘Sports Night’ to the turning point when sports news distribution went from a trickle to near instantaneously.

“For sports fans and sports information junkies, there has never been a better time to be alive, though some days I still miss the era of slow news,” Lee wrote.