Yoshinobu Yamamoto impresses while throwing to Dodgers hitters for the first time

Another day, another newly-minted Dodgers player drawing a huge crowd and rave reviews for practicing from those watching, including teammates. On Saturday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the mound to face hitters for the first time this spring training.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's first live BP? Electric. pic.twitter.com/Q4wExEtpjA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 17, 2024

Yamamoto won the Eiji Sawamura Award for the best starting pitcher in Japan as well as league MVP in each of the last three seasons. Back in December, Eno Sarris at The Athletic graded Yamamoto’s pitches, and predicted the right-hander would have the best split-fingered pitch among MLB starters, along with an elite curve, elite command, and a top-20 fastball.

That’s a lot to live up to, but also a big reason why the Dodgers signed the 25-year-old for 12 years and $325 million, the longest and most lucrative contract ever for a pitcher.

On Saturday, Yamamoto on a backfield at Camelback Ranch topped out at 96 mph with his fastball, and had 18-20 inches of vertical movement, per Sanspo.

He faced Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Jason Heyward, all of whom reacted afterwards.

Freeman immediately sought Yamamoto’s interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda (who won the Dodgers’ wing-eating contest on Thursday night) after facing Yamamoto. From Cary Osborne at Dodger Insider:

“I went up to him and I said please say ‘incredible’ in Japanese. That was incredible,” Freeman said. “It was just very impressive. The whole package, the calmness to be able to execute when everyone’s watching you is very, very impressive.”

Freeman also described what it was like facing Yamamoto’s delivery. From Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times:

“There’s just a lot of moving parts,” Freeman said. “A lot of guys are going to have trouble early on getting used to that.” It starts with Yamamoto’s graceful footwork, which out of the wind-up includes a back-step with his left foot and a pirouette-like spin on the rubber with his other. The pitcher also has a “head turn,” as Freeman described it, and an unusually long pause after coming set, each of which can impact a hitter’s rhythm and timing in the box.

From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

With a few hundred fans watching along with all the media and team personnel, Muncy joked that it was just a live BP session on a practice field but Yamamoto might have drawn a bigger crowd than a mid-season Pirates game. “What didn’t he throw?” Muncy said of his at-bats. “He didn’t miss a beat. It was cool. Very impressive.”

Per Sam Blum at The Athletic:

“It’s practice and not in-game situations,” Heyward said. “But it’s still nice to be able to focus and execute. I feel like there’s a lot kind of going on on the outside, with excitement, for good reasons, which is very cool to have. But for him to be able to do his thing and lock in and make really good pitches, I think it was nice.”

From Steve Stockmar at MLB.com:

“I’m very confident that he can be a front-line starter,” Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts said of Yamamoto. “With his fastball, he can throw to all quadrants. And then you look at the pitch mix; the weapons that he has — fastball, curveball, slider, changeup, the split. And to be able to throw those for strikes to get left-handed hitters out, right-handed hitters out.”

