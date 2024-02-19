David Peralta signs minor league deal with Cubs, per reports

David Peralta found a new home for his freight train celebration. The former Dodgers left fielder agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, with a non-roster invitation to spring training, per multiple reports.

Robert Murray at FanSided was first to report the agreement between Peralta and the Cubs, while Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, and Jesse Rogers at ESPN added that it’s a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training in Mesa.

The 36-year-old outfielder is recovering from flexor tendon repair surgery in October, a procedure to correct a left elbow injury that was reportedly bothering him since midseason. That puts Peralta’s season in a new light.

On the season, Peralta hit .259/.294/.381 with 25 doubles and seven home runs in 133 games and 422 plate appearances with the Dodgers. His 82 wRC+ was the lowest of his career.

Peralta was used in a platoon role, with 91.5 percent of his PA coming against right-handed pitchers and 102 of his 104 starts coming with a righty on the mound.

Without knowing exactly when Peralta’s left elbow started ailing, we can at least look at what seems like a demarcation line in performance. Before the All-Star break, Peralta hit .283/.323/.434 with seven home runs, nine doubles, and a 106 wRC+ in 73 games. But after the break he hit just .231/.259/.319 with a 54 wRC+ in 59 games, with 16 doubles and no home runs.

Being active for at least 150 days allowed Peralta to earn all $1.5 million of his contract bonuses in addition to the $6.5 million base salary on his one-year deal signed last February with Los Angeles.

Peralta is a .279/.335/.450 career hitter with a 108 wRC+, 227 doubles, 48 triples, and 117 home runs in 1,141 games.

.