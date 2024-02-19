Dodgers will televise 23 of 24 spring training games on SportsNet LA

The Dodgers on Monday announced their spring training broadcast schedule for 2024, including 23 of 24 exhibition games televised by SportsNet LA.

The first of those Cactus League games is this Thursday against the Padres in Peoria, with those two teams starting earlier than every other MLB team this spring because they play two regular season games in South Korea on March 20-21, a week before domestic opening day.

Twenty of the Dodgers’ 21 games while in Arizona will be on SportsNet LA. The only non-televised game comes on Saturday, March 2, a split-squad day for the Dodgers. The game that day against the Cubs at Camelback Ranch (12:05 p.m. PT start) will be televised by SportsNet LA. The game against the Brewers in Maryvale (12:10 p.m. PT) won’t be televised locally, but folks with a subscription to MLBtv can watch the Milwaukee broadcast of that game from Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The wait is almost over!



Here’s a look at our 2024 Dodgers spring training broadcast schedule ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/k7JHvM4w3g — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 20, 2024

SportsNet LA will also televise both Dodgers exhibition games in South Korea before the March 20-21 regular season games. The Dodgers will pay the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. PT, and will play the Korean national team on Monday, March 18 at 3 a.m. PT.

After the Dodgers return home from Seoul, with two regular season games under their belt, they play three more spring training games. The Freeway Series against the Angels starts with two games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on March 24-25, followed by one game in Anaheim on Tuesday, March 26. In addition to the SportsNet LA telecasts, the Angels broadcasts for all three Freeway Series games will be available locally. March 24 and 26 will be on Bally Sports West, with Monday, March 25 on KCOP channel 13.

.