Dodgers baseball is on television this week

Spring training workouts are necessary to prepare for the season, but they only move the needle so much when it comes to fan excitement. Even though newcomers Shohei Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto have wowed in practices on the backfields, we need some games to tide us over.

Good news on that front, as the Dodgers will start their Cactus League schedule on Thursday. The first two games against the Padres — Thursday in Peoria, Friday at Camelback Ranch — are more widely available than most spring games, as they will both be televised by ESPN in addition to the local SportsNet LA telecasts.

The Dodgers’ third Cactus League league game, on Saturday against the Angels in Tempe, will also be televised locally on Bally Sports West.

Thursday starts a run of 21 Cactus League games in 21 days for the Dodgers, who play a pair of split-squad games on March 2 and have March 4 off. After March 13, the Arizona portion of the Dodgers’ camp is over, as they head to South Korea to prepare to face the Padres for two regular season games on March 20-21 in Seoul.

But first, we get several spring training games to watch (which means 21 chances to see a tie, among other things).

Dodgers spring training games this week