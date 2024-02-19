Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani won’t play in spring training opener

Dodgers fans have admired in the sight of seeing Shohei Ohtani take swings on the field for the first time since September 2023 when he was still with the Angels. As much fanfare as his practices have brought, the hype to see Ohtani play in-game will have to briefly wait.

Larry Lage of the Associated Press reports that Ohtani will miss the spring opener on Thursday against the San Diego Padres.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani, who is coming back from elbow surgery, will not play in Thursday’s opener against the San Diego Padres.”

Although Ohtani’s spring training debut is still up in the air, he has made tremendous progress this spring and is gearing up to be ready to make his formal Dodgers debut during the Korea series against San Diego.

Roberts also said Ohtani won’t play in the Dodgers’ Cactus League opener on Thursday, but could start seeing some game action “shortly thereafter” — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) February 18, 2024

Links

Miguel Vargas is eyeing a breakout performance in the 2024 season, but with the recent additions to the corner outfield spots and having Mookie Betts as the primary second baseman, the room for Vargas to make an impact within the Dodgers lineup is slim.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about the chances for Vargas to contribute for the Dodgers in 2024.

“I don’t know. That’s the answer I have to find out,” Vargas said when asked where he fit into the Dodgers’ plans. “I want to come in here and be me. I can’t control that (roster decisions). I just have to control what I can. Obviously I want to be part of this team and be what I can be.”

The addition of Tyler Glasnow brings the Dodgers another ace-quality arm to the top-end of the rotation, however, if there is one area of concern for Glasnow, it would be his health, as he started in just 21 games last season, the most he’s made in a single season throughout his career.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes about the Dodgers’ hopes for Glasnow to succeed, noting how Glasnow wants to be available throughout the entire season for the first time in his career.