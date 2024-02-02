Dodgers notes: LA the most exciting team for the 2024 season

Is there any real debate as to which team dominated the 2023-24 offseason?

As the offseason winds down giving way to Spring Training later this month, it’s easy to look back and recognize the Dodgers as the team that won the offseason. The Dodgers handed out the largest contract in North American sports history and the largest contract to a pitcher in free agency— a pitcher who has yet to throw a pitch at the major league level.

Alongside other moves to fill in voids at the corner outfield spots and to fine tune the rotation, the Dodgers have created the ultimate baseball juggernaut, continuing to set their expectations for the mountaintop yet again.

Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports lists the Dodgers as the most exciting team for the 2024 season.

“The Dodgers surprised many by winning 100 games last year despite taking a step back in spending. This year, 100 wins seems like a modest projection.”

Links

Mookie Betts appeared on SportsNet LA to speak with John Hartung about a variety of topics, including how Betts personally feels about being a full-time second baseman for the first time as a Dodger.

“I’m super excited about it. I do what I can to help the team win, and we have J-Hey out there, who has just as many Gold Gloves as I do... It’ll be a lot of fun getting to go back to the roots.”

The city of Los Angeles has experienced many moments to enjoy the success of their sports teams this decade, with the Lakers and Dodgers winning their respective championships in 2020 and the Rams bringing home the Lombardi Trophy in the 2021-22 season.

Jim Alexander of the Orange County Register ranks the best teams that Los Angeles has to offer, claiming Los Angeles to be the official sports capitol in the world.