Pitching depth driving Dodgers farm system rankings

So far we’re up to four national outlets that have unveiled their top 100 prospects in baseball heading into 2024. The Dodgers have between two and five players on lists at ESPN, Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB Pipeline.

A total of seven different prospects have been named on at least one top-100 list. But expanding a bit shows a little more of the Dodgers depth. Josue De Paula made two top-100 lists so far but also was in the 101-115 range of “just missed” prospects at Baseball America. Pitcher River Ryan didn’t yet make a top-100 list, but was in the just-missed group at both BA and Baseball Prospectus.

Diego Cartaya and Gavin Stone, each of whom made one top-100 list, were in the 101-110 range at MLB Pipeline. That gives the Dodgers seven players among the top 115 prospects on multiple lists, plus catcher Thayron Liranzo, who was ranked 70th at Baseball Prospectus.

That depth brings us to how the Dodgers’ farm system rates in MLB, with Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and ESPN all unveiling prospect team rankings this week.

All three outlets are high on the Dodgers pitching in the minors, which led to their rankings. Baseball Prospectus ranked Los Angeles third, behind only the Orioles and Cubs, with this brief outlook of the Dodgers’ system:

Strengths: Just wicked depth, as usual you can find potential regulars out past number 20 Weaknesses: They only have two Top 50 prospects, and their pitching carries a lot of relief risk

Emmet Sheehan pitched 60⅓ innings in the majors last year and exhausted his rookie and prospect status. He’s currently sixth on the rotation depth chart, after the Dodgers finalized their one-year deal for James Paxton this week.

Dodgers farm system rankings Outlet 2024 2023 Outlet 2024 2023 Baseball Prospectus 3 2 ESPN 8 6 Baseball America 10 3

But on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers have a slew of pitchers who are still rookie-eligible who could conceivably make starts in 2024, including Stone, Nick Frasso, Landon Knack, and Kyle Hurt. That pitching depth is why the Dodgers are so highly-regarded, prospect-wise.

Kiley McDaniel at ESPN ranks the Dodgers as the eighth-best farm system.

“The system’s pitching depth is positively wacky — at just the right time for the big league team,” McDaniel wrote. “Led by a Double-A pitching staff that might have had a dozen big leaguers on it.”

The Dodgers are ranked 10th at Baseball America, with this note: “While the Dodgers don’t have any top 25 prospects in baseball, they have more close-to-the-major pitchers than almost anyone, led by RHP Gavin Stone.”