Amed Rosario signs with Tampa Bay Rays, per reports

Amed Rosario added second base to his toolbox during his short time with the Dodgers. Now the free agent infielder has a new home, agreeing to terms with the Tampa Bay Rays on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, per multiple reports.

Rosario struggled at the plate and in the field with the Guardians, but was acquired by the Dodgers on July 26 to mostly play against left-handed pitching. And considering he was acquired in a cash-neutral deal for Noah Syndergaard, Rosario would have upgraded that roster spot even had he not played at all.

Rosario hit nearly the same with the Dodgers (.256/.301/.408, 93 wRC+) as he did with the Guardians (.265/.306/.369, 87 wRC+), but his biggest gains after the trade came on defense.

Rosario was rated as one of the worst regular shortstops on defense with Cleveland, with minus-15 Outs Above Average and minus-16 Defensive Runs Saved. But with the Dodgers in his limited time at shortstop — 16 games, seven starts, 78 innings — he was average in Defensive Runs Saved and plus-one Outs Above Average.

The bulk of Rosario’s time in the field in Los Angeles was at second base, where he started 19 games and played 190 innings. He was plus-three Defensive Runs Saved at a position he’s never played before in the majors, and plus-one Outs Above Average.

Rosario turned 28 on November 20.

The Dodgers opted against carrying the right-handed-hitting Rosario on their NLDS roster against the righty-heavy Diamondbacks pitching staff. Manager Dave Roberts said with fellow right-handers Chris Taylor and Kiké Hernández on the roster, Rosario was redundant, and the team carried lefty-batting infielder Kolten Wong instead.

Rosario in his seven major league seasons with the Mets, Guardians, and Dodgers is a .272/.308/.400 hitter with a 95 wRC+. He’s excelled against left-handers, hitting southpaws to the tune of .298/.339/.467 with a 121 wRC+ in his career.