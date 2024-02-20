LA Mayor Karen Bass’ requirements for the Dodger Stadium gondola project

The future of the proposed Dodgers gondola project will reach another inflection point this week.

On February 14, the LA Metro Planning and Programming Committee voted unanimously to move the gondola project to the full Metro Board without a recommendation after three hours of deliberation.

These proceedings were live-streamed and recorded.

Before the subcommittee’s vote, LA City Councilmember for District 1 Eunisses Hernandez spoke at length in opposition to the project. Ms. Hernandez had previously introduced a motion instructing the City of Los Angeles to suspend any actions to advance the gondola project until the Los Angeles Department of Transportation completed a transportation study on the project.

Supervisor Hilda Solis (yes, that Hilda Solis) (starting at 2:55 of the meeting) described the serious concerns that have been described in detail here at True Blue LA, from the concerns of gentrification as a result of transportation projects in Los Angeles (including the relocation of Chinatown and the destruction of the neighborhoods before the building of Dodger Stadium), to the lack of transparency and clarity behind the rationale of the project.

Ms. Solis at around 2:56 got to the heart of the matter:

“...What problem are we really trying to solve? Are we trying to address Dodger Stadium traffic or something else motivating this proposal? If it is a traffic concern, then why are we not considering other alternatives? Why not look at expanding Dodger Stadium Express? ... There are many other alternatives out there that we have not even considered, but if there is something else motivating this project, then what is it and why should the public resources go to support it?”

[emphasis added.]

Ms. Solis emphasized the need for conditions before signing off on the project, including, but not limited to, senior and affordable housing, making sure that public funds will not go to the project, and anti-displacement funds to prevent gentrification concerns for the affected areas of Chinatown. Ms. Solis stated that she could not support the Dodger Gondola project without these guarantees.

It is worth noting that the Dodger gondola project cannot proceed without approval from Metro, CalTrans, and the California State Parks Commission (as the proposed route cuts across Los Angeles State Historic Park) before Metro votes on the project again for final approval.

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times has frequently reported that the Dodgers gondola project was a pet project of then-Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti who was “absolutely confident that this [project] will happen.” Once Karen Bass replaced Garcetti, the question of where the new mayor stood on the project was an open one.

On February 17, Mayor Bass, along with Board Member Hilda Solis, Board Member Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, Board Member Lindsey Horvath, and Board Member Tim Sandoval, dropped the hammer, by releasing a list of 31 demands that the Dodgers Gondola project satisfy before approving the project.

The most important of these demands or conditions for approval are as follows:

Zero Emissions Transit (ZET) shall permanently indemnify Metro, the County of Los Angeles, the City of Los Angeles, CalTrans, California Department of Parks and Recreation, and all other relevant public entities for any and all loss, cost or damage of any kind arising out of the negligence or willful misconduct of ZET in the design, planning, permitting, construction, operating, maintenance, dissolution or other acts in furtherance of the gondola project;

By insurance or escrow policy, ZET is to set up financial arrangements to ensure that if ZET cannot build or operate the gondola, there are funds to dismantle the gondola;

ZET is to set up a Project Labor Agreement, similar to the Room to Work program, similar to other Metro projects;

The gondola project will not benefit from or compete against Metro, the County, the City, or any other local jurisdiction within the County for state, federal, or other public funds to design, build, or operate the project. The Project will not seek or benefit from direct appropriations and the Project will not seek or benefit from a bond from any of the above-identified entities;

ZET adopts an advertising display policy consistent with Metro, the City, the County, and the State Park system’s respective advertising policies, including lighting policies;

The gondola project does not benefit from the use of eminent domain, and if ZET has to acquire property rights from a public jurisdiction, ZET must offer at least fair market value, including for air and real property rights;

If the gondola is not operational by the 2028 Olympic Games, ZET will compensate Metro for any costs related to buses to be used;

Dodger Stadium Express to be made permanent and transitioned to zero emissions vehicles in advance of the project;

ZET conducts any additional studies requested by the City, Caltrans, Metro, or the State Parks in review or furtherance of the Project;

Metro is to provide quarterly updates to the Metro Board as to the Gondola’s progress and financing;

Within 180 days, Metro to report back to the Metro Board for other mobility projects that could be used to alleviate traffic; and

Metro to include an overriding clause in any future lease at or near Union Station with ZET for the gondola project, whereas any future development near or at the parking lots surrounding Dodger Stadium that does not dedicate at least 25% of the developable space to affordable or supportive housing shall automatically and immediately terminate the lease.

For those not legally trained, that is a full indemnity clause, no public funds, no eminent domain, no development at Dodger Stadium without devoting a quarter of the developable space to affordable or supportive housing.

As we covered ages ago, the Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions of the Dodger Stadium parking lots only allow development once the Stadium is serviced by mass transit.

As I have repeated ad nauseam, the gondola Project at Dodger Stadium makes absolutely no sense as written. Buses could easily do what the gondola proposes at a fraction of the price. But additional bus service will not bring commercial development.

But during the McCourt era, the team did commission a development plan called LA Dodgers Stadium Next 50, which included a team museum, commercial buildings, and two 8-level, 900-car parking structures. As you can see, this plan has never been formally rejected or formally abandoned.

As I have previously written, the development of the Dodger Stadium parking lots would make sense under the right conditions assuming all stakeholders were working sustainably together to ensure that marginalized populations were not being shafted in the name of ownership greed. That plan is not and has not been discussed.

I do have serious CEQA concerns with this project and concerns about the finances of this project. It is moderately comforting that elected officials are aware and have publicly voiced these concerns.

As stated, the gondola project is a boondoggle designed to prey upon a community and region that has consistently gotten the short end of the stick. The fact that local legislators of the area where the proposed gondola would be located are starting to line up against the project is heartening.

If ZET or McCourt or whoever is running this project, which is not as glib as you might think, agrees to every single one of the 31 demands, I could see myself coming around on this project as the public purse is protected and safeguards are put in place to make sure that the citizens of Chinatown and Elysian Park are protected.

But those safeguards would require McCourt and his ilk to pay up and report what they are doing and potentially lead to less profit in development, never mind that no one involved with the project has any experience designing, building, running, maintaining, or operating a mass transit system of any kind.

The LA Times reported that Nathan Click, spokesman for ZET, stated gondola project officials were “reviewing” the list of conditions. Whether that statement means Frank McCourt is an open question.

The Metro Board meetings at 10 am on Thursday. If you wish to submit a public comment to the Metro Board before the meeting, you may email boardclerk@metro.net and include the date of the meeting and the agenda item (12. 2023.0743). Comments must be received by 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday.