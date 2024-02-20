Walker Buehler is unlikely to pitch in any spring training games, reports Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic. Ardaya also commented on the likelihood of Buehler staying with the Dodgers next season, noting that the pitcher’s 2024 performance will have a major impact on next moves—especially with the Dodgers’ newly stacked rotation.

The Dodgers’ pitching lineup wasn’t the only area of the team to undergo major changes. The team also updated its outfield, starting with Mookie Betts’ move to second base. Now, Teoscar Hernández, Jason Heyward, James Outman, and Manuel Margot will headline, and Juan Toribio at MLB.com gives us a look at how all of those pieces will come together.

Hernández was almost a member of the Boston Red Sox this season instead, but luckily, L.A. offered him a better deal. He appeared on the Flippin’ Bats podcast to talk about his decision to sign with the Dodgers, his admiration for Fenway Park, and more.

Of the hundreds of men who played for the Brooklyn Dodgers, only six are still with us. Richard Staff at Defector spoke with four of them to reminisce about what it was like to play and live in the baseball-crazy neighborhood all those years ago.

The Dodgers may post a spring training schedule each day, but Shohei Ohtani is doing his own thing. It’s not unheard of—in the past, Betts, Clayton Kershaw, and Freddie Freeman have all been given the go-ahead to prep for the season as they wished—but given that Ohtani is recovering from major surgery, it’s a little more unique, writes Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times.