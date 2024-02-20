Hyun-jin Ryu heads back home to the Hanwha Eagles

The Dodgers open their 2024 regular season with two games in Seoul. Also heading back to South Korea is one of their former pitchers, and one of the best ever to come out of the country. Hyun-jun Ryu is returning home to pitch once again for the Hanwha Eagles, per multiple reports.

Ryu’s deal with Hanwha, his original team in the Korean Baseball Organization, is worth roughly $12.7 million over four years, per Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News, which will be the largest contract in league history.

Son Hyuk, general manager of Hanwha, told Naver Sports on Monday, “We have been close friends with Hyun-jin for a long time and have been talking a lot, and we have recently formed a good consensus. If Hyun-jin returns, we were naturally considering an amount close to the maximum, and we have made an offer and are waiting.”

Ryu, who turns 37 in March, made $20 million last year with the Blue Jays in the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract with Toronto. Counting his previous time with the Dodgers, Ryu made just over $122 million in his 11 seasons in MLB.

Former major league catcher Erik Kratz on Foul Territory called Ryu, “clearly, easily the best Korean pitcher ever, one of the best, top-two Korean Major League Baseball players.”

Ryu is second in the majors among Korean-born pitchers in innings (1,055⅓), strikeouts (934), and wins (78), trailing only Chan Ho Park in all categories. Both pitched extensively for the Dodgers.

With Hanwha, Ryu won the pitching triple crown as a 19-year-old rookie in 2006, leading the KBO in wins, strikeouts, and ERA en route to winning both Rookie of the Year and league MVP. He pitched seven years with the Eagles before getting posted to MLB after the 2012 season.

The Dodgers signed Ryu that December to a six-year, $36 million contract, for which the Dodgers paid a posting fee of $25,737,737.33 to Hanwha. That posting fee, which back then was teams bidding against one another for exclusive negotiating rights with the player, rather than a percentage of a market-driven contract, remains a record for a Korean player.

Ryu was a stable force in the Dodgers rotation right away, helping the Dodgers back to the postseason in 2013, starting a streak that has since become 11 consecutive playoff runs and counting.

Shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum wiped out Ryu’s 2015 season and part of 2016 as well. He returned for one start in 2016 before elbow debridement surgery ended that year, too. He missed half of 2018 when a groin muscle tore off the bone, though he put up a 1.97 ERA in 15 starts that season.

After accepting a qualifying offer of $17.9 million to return to the Dodgers, Ryu put it all together in 2019, leading the majors with a 2.32 ERA in his 29 starts, and struck out his MLB-best 163 batters in 182⅔ innings.

Ryu in 2019 hit his only professional home run, inspiring one of the more memorable calls of Joe Davis’ broadcasting career with the Dodgers.

Ryu finished second in National League Cy Young voting in 2019, then finished third in the American League in 2020 after signing a four-year, $80 million contract with the Blue Jays.

His first two years with Toronto were healthy and productive, but Tommy John surgery in 2022 limited Ryu to just 17 starts over the final two seasons with the Jays.

Ryu is a wonderful character with a dry sense of humor. I would watch a buddy comedy movie and/or documentary that just followed Ryu and Juan Uribe around.

When he first signed with the Dodgers, Ryu’s conditioning was in question after the 6’3, 250-pound pitcher lagged behind in sprints on a backfield at Camelback Ranch.

“The other players don’t listen to what the trainers are saying,” Ryu deadpanned. “The trainers told us to run it in 35 seconds; why are they running it in 26 seconds? I ran it in 35 seconds.”

When healthy, Ryu was a fantastic pitcher. His 129 ERA+ with the Dodgers is tied for sixth in franchise history among pitchers with at least 100 starts. He heads back to Hanwha with a 3.02 ERA with 2,172 strikeouts in 2,324⅓ innings between KBO and MLB. He also has 176 career victories, with now a four-year contract in tow to climb towards 200 wins.