Dodgers’ July 10 game against Phillies will be televised by ESPN

Another exclusive ESPN telecast for the Dodgers has been revealed, and it’s not a ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ game. The club’s game against the Phillies on Wednesday, July 10 will be exclusively televised by ESPN in rare mid-week exclusive telecast for the network.

July 10 is the middle game of a three-game series between the Dodgers and Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, with a 4:05 p.m. PT start time. The ESPN announcers for the game have not yet been announced.

ESPN has so far unveiled 12 of its ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ games, including the first nine Sundays of the season (through the end of May). The Dodgers are exclusively on ESPN for three of those Sundays: March 31 against the Giants and April 14 against the Padres, both at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles; and June 9 at the Yankees in New York.

This week the Dodgers will be on ESPN twice, on Thursday and Friday against the Padres to open the spring training schedule. Those broadcasts are not exclusive, and also won’t be blacked out in the local markets.

ESPN will also televise the Dodgers’ first two regular season games against the Padres in South Korea on March 20-21, though those telecasts will be blacked out in the Los Angeles and San Diego markets.