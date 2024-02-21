Dodgers notes: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Walker Buehler

The Dodgers can consider themselves lucky for hauling in the biggest catch in the pitching market this offseason when they signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a record 12-year, $325 million deal.

It had been reported that the Dodgers, along with the New York Mets and Yankees, each offered Yamamoto a contract at or north of $300 million, yet the 25-year-old right-hander landed with the Dodgers to fulfill his desires of being a part of a winning organization.

It seems now that both the Dodgers’ and Mets’ offers to Yamamoto weren’t the largest that the three-time Eiji Sawamura winner had garnered this offseason.

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Philadelphia Phillies had in fact offered the largest contract to Yamamoto, noting how team owner John Middleton felt about the idea of signing him.

“We pushed hard with Yamamoto,” Middleton said... “We were going to sign Yamamoto for a lot, a lot of money, and we never thought twice about it in terms of a budget impact. We thought about it in terms of a competitive impact.”

Links

Both Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani have impressed both Dodgers teammates and staff since the whole team reported for spring training, yet manager Dave Roberts is not adamant about speeding up Ohtani’s recovery process.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com has more on Roberts allowing Ohtani to manage his recovery and ultimately let the two-way superstar determine when he wants to practice or not.

“We’re just giving him the opportunity that if he wants to be out there and take live batting practice, great,” Roberts said. “And if he chooses not to and just works in the cage, that’s fine too. But [as for] his health, everything is fantastic.”

Walker Buehler sat down with Jerry Hairston Jr. of SportsNet LA where the two discussed the sense of urgency that the Dodgers have to deliver on their lofty seasonal expectations.

Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players Association Tony Clark came out in support of unorthodox contracts, such as the case with Shohei Ohtani, reports Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.