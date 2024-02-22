Dodgers at Padres spring training game information

The Dodgers kick off their 2024 Cactus League slate on Thursday afternoon against the Padres, with the two having the spring training stage all to themselves on the first day. Their opening tilt in Peoria (12:10 p.m. PT; SportsNet LA, ESPN) is the only MLB game on the schedule on Thursday.

Los Angeles and San Diego got a head start to spring training because they are opening the regular season early as well, with two regular season games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21 while the other 28 teams are still playing exhibitions.

There are two options to watch the Dodgers’ first two games on the Cactus League schedule. SportsNet LA has the local telecast, with Tim Neverett and Rick Monday on the call as they were all of last spring training. ESPN will televise games on Thursday and Friday as well, with the latter back at Camelback Ranch.

No blackouts for the two ESPN spring telecasts, which will have Kevin Brown on play-by-play, with analysts Eduardo Pérez and Tim Kurkjian plus reporter Alden González as part of the broadcasts.

Michael Grove and Gavin Stone are both expected to pitch in this game for the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday. It’s still early in spring training, so even pitchers who are being stretched out as starters won’t last very long into their outing at this point of the spring.

Joe Musgrove and Michael King are slated to pitch for San Diego, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic, as is left-handed reliever Yuki Suzuki, who signed a five-year contract with the Padres in December.

The SportsNet LA telecast will be simulcast on KLAC AM 570 radio.

Game info