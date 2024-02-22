Dodgers vs. Padres spring game chat

Oh look, actual baseball is being played today. The Dodgers and Padres open up Cactus League play in Peoria. There are two options to watch — SportsNet LA and ESPN.

On the later, two Dodgers will be wearing a microphone for the broadcast.

We’ll have Fernando Tatís Jr., James Outman and Teoscar Hernández mic’d in our Dodgers-Padres broadcast today, and interviews with a few others along the way.



Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux, Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim among the regulars also in the lineup.



Join us. It’ll be fun. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) February 22, 2024

Gavin Stone starts on the mound, but considering it is so early in spring training don’t expect any of the pitchers to last very long, even those who are being stretched out as starters.

Michael Grove is on the list to pitch for the Dodgers on Thursday, as are Alex Vesia and Ricky Vanasco, as well as non-roster invitees Kevin Gowdy, Elieser Hernández, Eduardo Salazar, and left-hander Stephen Gonsalves.

HAPPY GAME DAY TO ALL THOSE WHO OBSERVE pic.twitter.com/WkNkQvOjsi — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 22, 2024

Game info