Dodgers vs. Padres spring game chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images

Oh look, actual baseball is being played today. The Dodgers and Padres open up Cactus League play in Peoria. There are two options to watchSportsNet LA and ESPN.

On the later, two Dodgers will be wearing a microphone for the broadcast.

Gavin Stone starts on the mound, but considering it is so early in spring training don’t expect any of the pitchers to last very long, even those who are being stretched out as starters.

Michael Grove is on the list to pitch for the Dodgers on Thursday, as are Alex Vesia and Ricky Vanasco, as well as non-roster invitees Kevin Gowdy, Elieser Hernández, Eduardo Salazar, and left-hander Stephen Gonsalves.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Padres
  • Stadium: Peoria Sports Complex
  • Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, ESPN
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)

