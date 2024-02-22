Dodgers notes: Ohtani lays out spring training plans

Shohei Ohtani is inching towards Opening Day, one at bat at a time. He said on Wednesday that he plans to take 50 at bats during spring training to feel ready for the season and has already knocked out five, reports Alden González at ESPN.

Because Ohtani isn’t expected to play in any Cactus League games this year, his at bats will take the form of live batting practice sessions and indoor sessions with a pitching machine. His most recent BP session, with left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, lasted six pitches.

“I feel good at the plate, seeing the ball well,” Ohtani said. “Elbow-wise, there’s nothing new.”

The team hasn’t released a schedule for Ohtani’s remaining at bats; in fact, they’ve preferred to let their newest superstar chart his own recovery course for now.

“We’re just giving him the opportunity that, if he wants to be out there and take live batting practice, great,” manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week. “And if he chooses not to and just works in the cage, that’s fine too.”

Dodgers Links

Will Smith says he hasn’t had any conversations with Dodgers brass about a contract extension, according to CBS Sports. Smith is in the last year of his rookie deal and avoided arbitration with an $8.55 million salary agreement for this year.

Keith Law at The Athletic ranked the Dodgers’ top 20 prospects, with outfielder Josue De Paula, right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and catcher Dalton Rushing topping the list.

The Oakland A’s are moving to Las Vegas in 2028, but in the meantime, the Latino Media Network will be broadcasting Dodger games in Spanish to listeners in Las Vegas, writes Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times.