Dodgers bats start hot, Mookie Betts talks second base & Gavin Lux returns

The Dodgers’ long eight-month journey began with a bang on Thursday, scoring eight runs in the very first inning of the very first game of MLB’s spring training schedule, part of a 14-1 romp over the Padres in Peoria.

San Diego starter Joe Musgrove, the Padres’ likely opening day starter on March 20 in Seoul, faced only four batters on Thursday and didn’t retire any of them. A walk, single, and hit batter loaded the bases for Teoscar Hernández, who bounced one over the fence in left center for two runs in his first at-bat as a Dodger.

Three batters later, non-roster infielder Chris Owings bounced one over the wall in left field for two more runs. The last time the Dodgers hit a pair of ground-rule doubles in the same inning of a game that counted was August 28, 2006, when Nomar Garciaparra and Jeff Kent did so in the fourth inning against Reds starter Chris Michalak.

Kevin Padlo, a non-roster invitee who got the start at first base, is the answer to a trivia question, hitting the Dodgers’ first home run of 2024 spring training.

The first Dodger homer of #DodgersST belongs to Kevin Padlo! pic.twitter.com/cNh4AhkLxV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 22, 2024

The first time through the lineup produced eight runs for the Dodgers.

The early offensive outburst got leadoff batter Mookie Betts his three plate appearances by the top of the fourth inning, and his day was done after four innings at second base. Betts started there 62 times last season, including nearly every game there against right-handed pitching after the All-Star break.

Betts won six Gold Gloves in right field, a position he played for over nine years, and said his offseason involved different training now that he’s the everyday second baseman.

“I did a lot more agility and those types of things, just to really prepare. You get in the outfield, it’s a lot more straight-line running, but now I had to get my agility back and be athletic again,” Betts told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA during the fifth inning. “A lot of intentional running. People take for granted the actual art of sprinting, and you lose it. I didn’t use it for a while, and kind of lost it. I just want to be the best version of Mookie I can be.”

A little bit later, Betts talked with reporters about the position change.

Mookie Betts expects to play second base exclusively this spring training. He joked he didn’t bring his right fielder’s glove. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) February 22, 2024

#Dodgers Mookie Betts said he didn’t even bring his right field glove this year. That glove has some gold on it.



“We’re trying to get the second base one to have some, too.” — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) February 22, 2024

Gavin Lux was the designated hitter on Thursday, and batted three times as well. He singled, walked, and scored once in his first game back after tearing his ACL and spraining the MCL in his right knee 360 days ago.

Lux suffered that season-ending injury in 2023 during the third game of spring training, at the very same ballpark, Peoria Stadium.

“It felt good to run around and be a baseball player again, especially coming back here literally where I blew it out,” Lux told reporters Thursday after he exited, as shown on SportsNet LA. “I don’t think it really mattered what field it was going to be on. It was more just getting out there, running the bases, taking a swing and getting out of the box.

“It was a long year. Just being a baseball player again is the best thing I can ask for.”

Up next

The Dodgers and Padres are back at it again on Friday, this time at Camelback Ranch. Tomorrow’s 12:05 p.m. PT start will be televised by both SportsNet LA and ESPN. Landon Knack will start on the mound for the Dodgers on Friday. Tyler Glasnow is listed to make his Dodgers spring debut on Saturday against the Angels in Tempe.