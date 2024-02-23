Dodgers 2024 minor league coaching staffs

Dodgers minor league coaching staffs for 2024 were unveiled on Friday, with new managers at High-A Great Lakes and in the Arizona Complex League this season.
Triple-A manager Oklahoma City Travis Barbary has been in that position since 2019. Scott Hennessy has managed Double-A Tulsa since 2017. Dodgers captain of player development John Shoemaker, who has been in the organization since 1977, and has coached since 1981, is back to manage Low-A Rancho Cucamonga for a fourth consecutive season.
The Dodgers named Shoemaker the organization’s captain of player development in 2015. He’s held so many roles in his four-plus decades as a coach, including coaching or managing in over a dozen different cities.
Hennessey has managed Tulsa since 2017. He took a leave of absence from the Drillers last June after being diagnosed with Stage 3 squamous cell carcinoma cancer, and underwent months of chemotherapy treatment. In December, Hennessey announced that the cancer is gone, and that he’d be back to manage Tulsa in 2024.
“I am so excited and appreciative to be back for the upcoming season,” Hennessey said in a statement. “I am very thankful to the Los Angeles Dodgers for their unbelievable support during my treatment. I also appreciate the Drillers organization and all the fans who reached out to me with phone calls, texts and notes of encouragement and support. I will never forget it.”
Jair Fernandez, 37, has coached in the Dodgers system since 2017, including the last four minor league seasons as a manager. He’s the new manager in Great Lakes. He managed in the Arizona Complex League in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and managed in the Dominican Summer League in 2021. He was previously with the Loons in 2017-18 as the Loons’ hitting coach.
Juan Apodaca, 37, was the bench coach in Tulsa last season, and will now manage the Dodgers team in the Arizona Complex League.
Here are the coaching staffs at each minor league level (people new positions are italicized).
Triple-A Oklahoma City
Manager: Travis Barbary
Bench coach: Chris Gutierrez
Hitting coach: Manny Burriss
Pitching coach: Doug Mathis
Pitching coach: Justin DeFratus
Athletic trainer: Chelsea Willette
Athletic trainer: Griffin Boyte
Performance coach: Paul Fournier
Performance coach: Taylor Miller
Video/development associate: JD Osborne
Double-A Tulsa
Manager: Scott Hennessey
Bench coach: Ronny Paulino
Hitting coach: Dylan Nasiatka
Pitching coach: Ryan Dennick
Pitching coach: Durin O’Linger
Athletic trainer: Jesse Guffey
Performance coach: Dylan Quarles
Video/development associate: Tyler Hollow
Paulino moves up from Rancho Cucamonga, where he was the hitting coach and bench coach in 2023. Last year’s bench coach, Apodaca, is managing in the Arizona Complex League this year.
Nasiatka was also a hitting coach last year with the Quakes. Quarles was the performance coach in Great Lakes in 2023.
High-A Great Lakes
Manager: Jair Fernandez
Bench coach: Elian Herrera
Hitting coach: O’Koyea Dickson
Pitching coach: David Anderson
Pitching coach: Richard De Los Santos
Athletic trainer: Ikuo Kato
Performance coach: Jake Taylor
Video associate: Colby Wyatt
Low-A Rancho Cucamonga
Manager: John Shoemaker
Bench coach: Cordell Hipolito
Hitting coach: Blake Gailen
Pitching coach: Ramon Troncoso
Pitching coach: Sean Coyne
Performance coach: Walter Lindo
Athletic trainer: Akinori Maeda
Video associate: Dallas Young
“Shoe has been awesome for our fans, our community, our staff and for the players on the field,” Quakes executive cice president and general manager Grant Riddle said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have him back for another year and can’t wait for the start of the season!”
Hipolito managed last year in the Dominican Summer League, and is now the bench coach under Shoemaker.
Gailen moves up from the Arizona Complex League.
Arizona Complex League
Manager: Juan Apodaca
Bench coach: Johan Garcia
Hitting coach: Danny Dorn
Hitting coach: Kevin LaChance
Hitting coach: Johermyn Chavez
Pitching coach: Andres Urbina
Pitching coach: Luis Vasquez
Coach & complex coordinator: Fumi Ishibashi
Baseball tech associate: Harrison Schnurbusch
Performance coach: Jose Gutierrez
Performance associate: Adam Shwery
Athletic trainer: Alfredo Casillas
Athletic trainer: Zoe Hicks
Assistant athletic trainer: Sienna Baldwin
Video associate: Gabriela Vitale
Video associate: Zach Rosenberg
Vasquez was the pitching coach in Double-A Tulsa in 2023.
Dominican Summer League
Manager: Dunior Zerpa
Manager: Leury Bonilla
Bench coach: Jeremy Gaines
Hitting coach: Sergio Mendez
Hitting coach: Juan Diaz
Hitting coach: Audy Ciriaco
Assistant hitting coach: Victor Sosa
Pitching coach: Roberto Giron
Pitching coach: Raidel Chacon
Pitching coach: Hector Rodriguez
Pitching coach: Eduardo Dominguez
Assistant pitching coach: Jose Rodulfo
Assistant pitching coach: Jesus Canizales
Defensive coordinator: Pedro Mega
Senior advisor, Campo Las Palmas: Antonio Bautista
Medical coordinator: Jorge Gonzalez
Athletic trainer: Jorge Rodriguez
Performance Coach: Walter Lindo
Performance Coach: Rafa Sepulveda
Performance Coach: George Drullard
Physiotherapist: Walter LaChapel
Nutrition coordinator: Julissa Gomez
Video Associate: Andres Acosta
Video Associate: Jackson Pass
Education & projects assistant: Jayza Rosario
Bonilla was a coach in the DSL last year.
