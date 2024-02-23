Dodgers 2024 minor league coaching staffs

Dodgers minor league coaching staffs for 2024 were unveiled on Friday, with new managers at High-A Great Lakes and in the Arizona Complex League this season.

Triple-A manager Oklahoma City Travis Barbary has been in that position since 2019. Scott Hennessy has managed Double-A Tulsa since 2017. Dodgers captain of player development John Shoemaker, who has been in the organization since 1977, and has coached since 1981, is back to manage Low-A Rancho Cucamonga for a fourth consecutive season.

The Dodgers named Shoemaker the organization’s captain of player development in 2015. He’s held so many roles in his four-plus decades as a coach, including coaching or managing in over a dozen different cities.

Hennessey has managed Tulsa since 2017. He took a leave of absence from the Drillers last June after being diagnosed with Stage 3 squamous cell carcinoma cancer, and underwent months of chemotherapy treatment. In December, Hennessey announced that the cancer is gone, and that he’d be back to manage Tulsa in 2024.

“I am so excited and appreciative to be back for the upcoming season,” Hennessey said in a statement. “I am very thankful to the Los Angeles Dodgers for their unbelievable support during my treatment. I also appreciate the Drillers organization and all the fans who reached out to me with phone calls, texts and notes of encouragement and support. I will never forget it.”

Jair Fernandez, 37, has coached in the Dodgers system since 2017, including the last four minor league seasons as a manager. He’s the new manager in Great Lakes. He managed in the Arizona Complex League in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and managed in the Dominican Summer League in 2021. He was previously with the Loons in 2017-18 as the Loons’ hitting coach.

Juan Apodaca, 37, was the bench coach in Tulsa last season, and will now manage the Dodgers team in the Arizona Complex League.

Here are the coaching staffs at each minor league level (people new positions are italicized).

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Manager: Travis Barbary

Bench coach: Chris Gutierrez

Hitting coach: Manny Burriss

Pitching coach: Doug Mathis

Pitching coach: Justin DeFratus

Athletic trainer: Chelsea Willette

Athletic trainer: Griffin Boyte

Performance coach: Paul Fournier

Performance coach: Taylor Miller

Video/development associate: JD Osborne

Travis Barbary will become just the second manager in OKC's Triple-A history to serve five consecutive seasons, joining Greg Biagini (1995-99). https://t.co/gmjJmfENbq — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) February 23, 2024

Double-A Tulsa

Manager: Scott Hennessey

Bench coach: Ronny Paulino

Hitting coach: Dylan Nasiatka

Pitching coach: Ryan Dennick

Pitching coach: Durin O’Linger

Athletic trainer: Jesse Guffey

Performance coach: Dylan Quarles

Video/development associate: Tyler Hollow

Paulino moves up from Rancho Cucamonga, where he was the hitting coach and bench coach in 2023. Last year’s bench coach, Apodaca, is managing in the Arizona Complex League this year.

Nasiatka was also a hitting coach last year with the Quakes. Quarles was the performance coach in Great Lakes in 2023.

High-A Great Lakes

Manager: Jair Fernandez

Bench coach: Elian Herrera

Hitting coach: O’Koyea Dickson

Pitching coach: David Anderson

Pitching coach: Richard De Los Santos

Athletic trainer: Ikuo Kato

Performance coach: Jake Taylor

Video associate: Colby Wyatt

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Manager: John Shoemaker

Bench coach: Cordell Hipolito

Hitting coach: Blake Gailen

Pitching coach: Ramon Troncoso

Pitching coach: Sean Coyne

Performance coach: Walter Lindo

Athletic trainer: Akinori Maeda

Video associate: Dallas Young

“Shoe has been awesome for our fans, our community, our staff and for the players on the field,” Quakes executive cice president and general manager Grant Riddle said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have him back for another year and can’t wait for the start of the season!”

Hipolito managed last year in the Dominican Summer League, and is now the bench coach under Shoemaker.

Gailen moves up from the Arizona Complex League.

Arizona Complex League

Manager: Juan Apodaca

Bench coach: Johan Garcia

Hitting coach: Danny Dorn

Hitting coach: Kevin LaChance

Hitting coach: Johermyn Chavez

Pitching coach: Andres Urbina

Pitching coach: Luis Vasquez

Coach & complex coordinator: Fumi Ishibashi

Baseball tech associate: Harrison Schnurbusch

Performance coach: Jose Gutierrez

Performance associate: Adam Shwery

Athletic trainer: Alfredo Casillas

Athletic trainer: Zoe Hicks

Assistant athletic trainer: Sienna Baldwin

Video associate: Gabriela Vitale

Video associate: Zach Rosenberg

Vasquez was the pitching coach in Double-A Tulsa in 2023.

Dominican Summer League

Manager: Dunior Zerpa

Manager: Leury Bonilla

Bench coach: Jeremy Gaines

Hitting coach: Sergio Mendez

Hitting coach: Juan Diaz

Hitting coach: Audy Ciriaco

Assistant hitting coach: Victor Sosa

Pitching coach: Roberto Giron

Pitching coach: Raidel Chacon

Pitching coach: Hector Rodriguez

Pitching coach: Eduardo Dominguez

Assistant pitching coach: Jose Rodulfo

Assistant pitching coach: Jesus Canizales

Defensive coordinator: Pedro Mega

Senior advisor, Campo Las Palmas: Antonio Bautista

Medical coordinator: Jorge Gonzalez

Athletic trainer: Jorge Rodriguez

Performance Coach: Walter Lindo

Performance Coach: Rafa Sepulveda

Performance Coach: George Drullard

Physiotherapist: Walter LaChapel

Nutrition coordinator: Julissa Gomez

Video Associate: Andres Acosta

Video Associate: Jackson Pass

Education & projects assistant: Jayza Rosario

Bonilla was a coach in the DSL last year.