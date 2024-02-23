Dodgers notes: Andre Ethier, Bobby Miller, Dave Roberts

The last time Andre Ethier had an impact in the Dodgers’ clubhouse was during the infamous World Series against the Houston Astros in 2017.

The only teammates of Ethier’s that are still apart of this revamped Dodgers roster are the battery duo of Clayton Kershaw and Austin Barnes, but that hasn’t prevented the former All Star from becoming a mentor to the younger crop of Dodgers, mainly infielder Miguel Vargas.

Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times writes a column about Ethier’s mentorship with Vargas, and how Ethier has helped the 24-year-old learn from the mistakes and hardships he dealt with last season.

“I was in their same shoes,” Ethier said... “The game’s bigger than you,” he said. “It really is, and you’re hopefully a piece that’s going to add to the long history of the team here.”

Links

Out of the crop of young talent that had their first fair share of big league experience in 2023, Bobby Miller stood out as arguably the best young pitcher on the Dodgers’ roster.

Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report lists five hitters and pitchers that are due for a breakout season, listing Miller as a pitcher that will compete to become the future ace of the rotation.

Scott Chiusano of MLB.com shares a story of where Dave Roberts was during the events leading up to the announcement of Shohei Ohtani’s decision to join the Dodgers, including where he was during the “flight to Toronto” fiasco.

“I was at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in San Diego, playing my worst round of golf... I just got a lot of stuff going on in my mind,’” Roberts said.

With the additions of Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers will be the one team that the country of Japan will have the largest influence nationwide. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN writes about the Dodgers’ newfound global influence, and how team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman feels about the growing international recognition the team looks to achieve.