Dodgers vs. Padres spring training game information

The Dodgers and Padres are back at it again on Friday afternoon, this time at Camelback Ranch. An eight-run first inning propelled the Dodgers to a blowout win over San Diego on Thursday in Peoria.

Friday’s game will be televised by SportsNet LA, with Rick Monday and Tim Neverett on the call along with reporter Kirsten Watson. ESPN will also televise Friday’s game with the same crew from Thursday: Kevin Brown on play-by-play, Tim Kurkjian and Eduardo Pérez as analysts, and Alden González reporting on-site.

Landon Knack starts on the mound for the Dodgers, his first game action since getting added to the 40-man roster in November. Jhony Brito, one of five players sent to by the Yankees in the Juan Soto trade in December, starts for the Padres.

Game info