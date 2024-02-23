Dodgers vs. Padres game chat

The Dodgers play their first home game of spring training, hosting the Padres on Friday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.

Landon Knack starts on the mound for the Dodgers. Also slated to pitch in this one are Gus Varland as well as non-roster invitees Nabil Crismatt and T.J. McFarland.

Takin' a trip to Camelback Ranch pic.twitter.com/UHxUmDR4FK — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 23, 2024

Game info