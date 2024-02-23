 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres game chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images

The Dodgers play their first home game of spring training, hosting the Padres on Friday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.

Landon Knack starts on the mound for the Dodgers. Also slated to pitch in this one are Gus Varland as well as non-roster invitees Nabil Crismatt and T.J. McFarland.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 12:08 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, ESPN
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast), KTNQ (Spanish)

