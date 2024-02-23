Miguel Vargas & Landon Knack impress, Freddie Freeman homers in Camelback Ranch opener

The Dodgers played their first home game of spring training, hosting the Padres on Friday afternoon at Camelback Ranch. The Boys in Blue wasted no time and continued the offensive barrage against the San Diego Padres they started in Thursday’s 14-1 drubbing in Peoria.

While the Dodgers did beat the Padres 4-1, the real story was that of the contributions from two of the Dodgers top prospects. Freddie Freeman homered immediately to put the Dodgers ahead, but he’s not vying for major-league playing time or spot on the major-league roster.

Miguel Vargas and Landon Knack are playing with a different purpose this spring than Freeman. They both made positive strides in their outings Friday afternoon in Arizona.

Vargas looked better at the plate and went 2-for-3 with a run scored. With Manual Margot and Chris Taylor ahead of him on the depth chart, Vargas needs to let his bat do the talking this spring.

Freeman opened Cactus League play at Camelback Ranch for the Dodgers with an opposite field home run off the first pitch he saw from San Diego’s Jhony Brito.

First pitch Freddie sees? Homer. pic.twitter.com/LH5R5QVS2w — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 23, 2024

Freeman’s home run was majestic, but I was really interested in Landon Knack’s start.

The Dodgers’ 2023 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Knack, started for the Dodgers and impressed with four strikeouts in two perfect innings of work. The 26-year old right-hander threw some heat at 93-95 mph with his fastball, and his off-speed pitches generated a lot of swings and misses against the Padres’ bats.

Landon Knack's 4Ks thru 2. pic.twitter.com/T8E6KhhFI7 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 23, 2024

The Dodgers tallied a second run on a Vargas double and Dalton Rushing sacrifice fly in the second inning. Vargas stayed hot and singled in the bottom of the fourth. It’s a promising start for Vargas this spring who is looking to find consistency at the plate after it eluded him in his first stint with the Dodgers last season.

Vargas also made a solid play in left field in the fifth inning, showcasing his ability to play outfield as well as infield. The Dodgers remain hopeful that Vargas’ bat will come around.

Miguel Vargas looking comfortable in LF. pic.twitter.com/JieBfWrUtz — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 23, 2024

Gus Varland also made his spring debut and allowed one hit with one strikeout in an inning of work. Nabil Crismatt and Tanner Dodson each pitched a scoreless frame as well.

The Dodgers tacked on a third run against the Padres in the top of the fifth thanks to singles from Miguel Rojas and Jose Ramos followed by a Freeman sac fly.

T. J. McFarland got into a jam in the sixth, but the sidearmer stranded two runners in scoring position to preserve the 3-1 lead for the Dodgers. He showed off his effectiveness against left-handed batters when he struck out Nathan Martorella on three straight swinging strikes. McFarland could be an effective tool out of the bullpen for Dave Roberts.

Shohei Ohtani will play in a game next week.

Freddie Freeman said the batting order will be unveiled next week when Ohtani and him play in the same game. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) February 23, 2024

Dodgers minor league coaching staffs for 2024 were announced on Friday, with new managers at High-A Great Lakes and in the Arizona Complex League this season.

Up next

The Dodgers travel to Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday to take on the Angels. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. PST on SportsNet LA and Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020.

Tyler Glasnow is slated to make his Dodgers debut versus Victor Mederos of the Halos.