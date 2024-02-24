Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

The Dodgers make the bus ride east on Saturday afternoon to face the Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Tyler Glasnow makes his Dodgers debut on Saturday. Among the pitchers slated to follow him on the mound are Daniel Hudson, Matt Gage, and a slew of minor leaguers.
#Dodgers lineup against the Angels pic.twitter.com/kE295cJCpM— Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) February 24, 2024
Our first lineup of Spring Training!— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 24, 2024
: @BallySportWest
: @AngelsRadioKLAA#LAASpring x @FBMSupply pic.twitter.com/r4fqeDsygJ
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Angels
- Stadium: Tempe Diablo Stadium
- Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West (Angels broadcast)
- Radio: AM 570 (simulcast), KTNQ 1020 AM (Spanish)
