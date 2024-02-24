 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers make the bus ride east on Saturday afternoon to face the Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Tyler Glasnow makes his Dodgers debut on Saturday. Among the pitchers slated to follow him on the mound are Daniel Hudson, Matt Gage, and a slew of minor leaguers.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Angels
  • Stadium: Tempe Diablo Stadium
  • Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West (Angels broadcast)
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast), KTNQ 1020 AM (Spanish)

