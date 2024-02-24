Dodgers at Angels spring training game information

For the third consecutive day, there will be two different ways to watch the Dodgers play a spring training game. On Saturday, the team is off to Tempe Diablo Stadium to play the Angels.

This one is notable for Tyler Glasnow making his Dodgers debut. The Dodgers traded for the former Hart High School standout on December 16, and signed him to a five-year, $136.6 million contract.

Looking at the calendar, Glasnow likely has time to make four spring training starts to built up toward the opening series in South Korea. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters at Cactus League media day on Tuesday that it was “a safe bet” Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start the two games against the Padres in Seoul on March 20-21.

In addition to the SportsNet LA broadcast, Saturday’s game will also be available locally with the Angels telecast on Bally Sports West.

The SportsNet LA telecast will be simulcast on KLAC AM 570 radio. Saturday will be the final Spanish-language radio broadcast from Arizona this spring, with KTNQ 1020 AM picking things back up during the Freeway Series back in Southern California.

Game info