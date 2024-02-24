Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Gavin Stone

Shohei Ohtani hasn’t yet appeared in a Cactus League game with the Dodgers, though that is expected in the coming week. Freddie Freeman even mentioned on Saturday that the order of the top three of the Dodgers lineup within a few days, when those two plus Mookie Betts will all start together.

Thus far, we’ve been limited only to glimpses of Ohtani in the batter’s box on the backfields at Camelback Ranch. It’s been quite a show anyway.

Ohtani’s power has been evident over the last three seasons, when he hit 124 home runs, including leading the American League with 44 long balls with the Angels in 2023. Some of the Dodgers who worked out with Ohtani at Dodger Stadium since December also have their own tales of his prowess at the plate.

Jordan Shusterman at Yahoo Sports talked to several Dodgers about Ohtani, including minor league catcher Dalton Rushing:

“I’m taking my swings, and to put into perspective, I would consider myself to have plus juice,” Rushing, a talented catcher who smashed 23 homers in 64 games as a junior at Louisville en route to becoming the Dodgers’ first selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, told Yahoo Sports. “And if I’m hitting off flips, I can sit in the 100-103 [mph exit velocity] range, maybe 104. “So Shohei hops in the cage, and … Me and [Gavin] Lux are sitting in there watching. First flip, 104 off the bat. And we look at each other like, ‘Is that human? What is that?’ Two more flips: 106, 108. And he just starts climbing. He gets up to 110 on flips. I don’t think he hit a ball softer than 102 off flips. “He’s a unicorn.”

Part of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s training routine includes throwing javelins as a way to prepare his delivery on the mound. Lindsey Adler at the Wall Street Journal profiled the new Dodgers pitcher.

Gavin Stone pitched a perfect inning in Friday’s start in Peoria to kick off the Dodgers’ spring training schedule. He talked with reporters afterward about the strides he’s made since struggling in the majors in 2023, allowing 32 runs (31 earned runs) in 31 innings.

From Stone, per Juan Toribio at MLB.com: “Failure sucks. So you do everything you can not to feel that feeling again. That’s what this offseason was about, to not feel that again.”

Stone said he added a cutter and two-seam fastball while in Triple-A after the All-Star break last season. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

“Last year at the end of the year especially in Triple-A, those really helped a lot. Being able to hone in on those, get command of those this year will be huge.”