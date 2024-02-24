Dodgers at A’s spring training game information

The Dodgers are back home at Camelback Ranch to play the Oakland A’s on Sunday afternoon.

LA’s fourth game of spring training is their first with just one television option, with Tim Neverett and Rick Monday on the call for SportsNet LA, the network which is televising 23 of the Dodgers’ 24 spring training games. After the first two games agains the Padres were also shown on ESPN, and Saturday’s game also had the Angels broadcast on Bally Sports West locally, SportsNet LA is the only option to watch on Sunday.

Kyle Hurt gets the start on Sunday, looking to build off of a season that saw him make his major league debut in September. The right-hander from USC struck out 39.2 percent of his batters faced between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City last season with a 3.91 ERA in 92 innings. He struck out three of his six batters faced in two perfect innings in his lone appearance with the Dodgers, last September 12.

Hurt was ranked the 86th-best prospect in baseball entering 2024 by FanGraphs.

Expect Freddie Freeman to start for the Dodgers on Sunday. The first baseman told reporters in Arizona after Friday’s game that he would take Saturday off and then play in the next three games.

This is the only meeting this spring between the Dodgers and A’s. During the regular season, the two teams play in Oakland for a three-game weekend series from August 2-4.

Game info