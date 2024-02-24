Tyler Glasnow on Dodgers spring debut: ‘As far as execution, not the best’

It took three tries, but the Dodgers finally earned their first tie of spring training with a 7-7 affair against the Angels on Saturday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Tyler Glasnow made his Dodgers debut on Saturday, making the first of what figures to be four spring starts in preparation for the Dodgers’ opening series in South Korea. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters at Cactus League media day on Tuesday that it was “a safe bet” that Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, in some order, will start the two games against the Padres on March 20-21.

Glasnow on Saturday allowed two singles and a walk in the first inning, but escaped any damage thanks to acute awareness by second baseman Mookie Betts on what turned into a 9-3-4 double play.

Mookie with the heads-up play. pic.twitter.com/Go17qHNaOK — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 24, 2024

Another single and a ringing triple to center by Jo Adell in the second inning plated a run against Glasnow, who was pulled with two outs in the frame after reaching 34 pitches.

Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA interviewed Glasnow from the dugout, and asked him how he felt about the outing.

“Not very good, but I think in terms of things I’ve been working on, feeling-wise, and metrics they were good. As far as execution, not the best,” Glasnow said. “But I think that’s what spring is for, especially early on, just ironing some things out. But as far as health and metrics, it was good so I’ll take it.”

Notes

Only two other pitchers from big league camp made the Dodgers long bus trip to Tempe on Saturday. First to appear was Daniel Hudson, who returned on a minor league contract that will earn him a $2 million salary if he makes the majors in 2024.

The Dodgers expect Hudson to pitch for them this season, though when it might happen remains to be seen. Roberts on February 16 told reporters in Arizona, “As a competitor he wants to have 80 execution right now. It’s not there right now. He wants it to be there, and it will get there.”

Hudson pitched a scoreless third inning on Saturday against the Angels. His only blemish was a walk, though it was understandable that Hudson worked carefully with (Cole) Fontenelle.

Matt Gage, who was acquired from the Yankees in the Caleb Ferguson trade on February 5, is one of only two left-handed short-stint relievers on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster. He allowed two runs on two hits with a strikeout in the fifth inning. Though both runs were earned, they were facilitated by a botched catch in short right field by Andy Pages and a botched pickoff between Gage and third baseman Chris Taylor.

Treacherous path to a tie

Down two in the eighth inning, the Dodgers rallied to tie thanks to a solo home run by Jose Ramos then four walks, a hit by pitch, and wild pitch against Joel Hurtado and Michael Darrell-Hicks. That brought up Ryan Ward, who fouled off five pitches before breaking the hearts of Angels fans and tie enthusiasts everywhere with a three-run double on the 10th pitch of the at-bat.

Clear the bases, Ryan! pic.twitter.com/9Qvk4s83V5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 24, 2024

That lead did not last as the Angels tied things in the bottom of the eighth. The equalizer came off the bat of Jason Martin, who was a non-roster invitee with the Dodgers in 2022 and hit 32 home runs that season for Triple-A Oklahoma City. His two-run home run tied that game at seven apiece.

Things looked precarious in the bottom of the ninth, when Jake Marisnick led off with a single, then moved to second on an errant pickoff throw. A ground ball advanced Marisnick to third, but reliever Franklin De La Paz induced a pop out and fly out to right field to end the game with the proper result.

Up next

The Dodgers are back at Camelback Ranch on Sunday to host the A’s (12:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA). Kyle Hurt starts for Los Angeles.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Dodgers debut won’t come until Tuesday at the earliest, as Ryan Yarbrough is listed as the starting pitcher on Monday when the Dodgers play the Rockies at Salt River Fields.