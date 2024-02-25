Dodgers notes: Brooklyn memories, 2024 expectations, Dodger Stadium

Only six Brooklyn Dodgers players are still alive, and Richard Staff talked with four of them, plus a few famous fans for Defector. One common theme was the love affair between the city and its team, which left for Los Angeles after the 1958 season.

From Staff:

“Our fans got attached to us players in a different way,” said Carl Erskine, the only surviving Dodger to take the field during the team’s 1955 World Series win. “Of course the players who perform well always have a good following. I wasn’t exactly a superstar, but I had people who identified with me. I had a fan club, a bunch of teenage girls who all wore number 17 with a president, a vice president, and so on.” The world has changed in many ways since then, but a mid-rotation starter having a fan club of his own has never been normal.

The Baseball Prospectus season preview of the Dodgers is up, with the site’s PECOTA projects Los Angeles to win 102 games in 2024.

“This year, then, is Los Angeles’ attempt to surpass itself. Maybe it won’t vaguely chase after 116 wins or win the division by about 65 games, like in prior regular seasons,” Ginny Searle wrote. “But the Dodgers front office has decided the best way to foolproof themselves for the playoffs is to sand off every rough edge, that anything short of help from every member of the roster is not enough.”

If you like ballpark quirks, here’s Janet Marie Smith, the Dodgers’ executive vice president of planning and development, noting how the 1962 team logo came to be hung on the wall over the escalators on the club level at Dodger Stadium. You never know what you might find in the inner workings of a 62-year-old building.