Dodgers at Rockies spring training game information

The Dodgers hit the road on Monday with a trip across the valley to play the Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

Ryan Yarbrough gets the start for the Dodgers, after a hybrid role last season between Kansas City and Los Angeles. He started nine times and relieved 16 games, though all of his relief outings since joining the Dodgers were of the bulk variety, with eight of his nine bullpen appearances lasting at least three innings.

Monday is the first of two spring training tilts between the Dodgers and Rockies, who also play a game at Camelback Ranch on Sunday, March 3. Their first matchup during the regular season comes from March 31-June 2 with a three-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium.

Game info