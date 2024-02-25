Dodgers vs. A’s game chat

The Dodgers return to Camelback Ranch today to host the Oakland A’s for their fourth spring training game. Perhaps in a small nod to a Sunday home game, eight of the nine Dodgers in the lineup all started for the team last season and Manuel Margot started 81 games for the Rays in 2023.

Today’s Dodger starting pitcher Kyle Hurt made his major league debut last September 12th against the Padres when he retired all six Padres he faced to close out an 11-2 win for the Dodgers. With that being Hurt’s only major league appearance, he retains his rookie status going into the 2024 season.

Other pitchers that could see action today include Evan Phillips, Ryan Brasier and Alex Vesia.

Game info