Outman, Muncy homer, Brasier impresses in win

Home runs from James Outman and Max Muncy and solid pitching from multiple Dodgers was enough for a 4-2 win over the A’s at Camelback Ranch. Nine different pitchers toed the rubber for the home team with only one of them being scored upon.

Outman stared the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning. It was notable because it came off left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller. Outman hit just one of his 23 home runs last year off a left-handed pitcher.

James strikes first! pic.twitter.com/L0APKiav8j — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 25, 2024

In the fourth inning, Max Muncy hit his first home run of the spring to extend the lead to 3-0.

Muncy with a moon shot! pic.twitter.com/Ns1wvwyyhS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the first six pitchers for the Dodgers each pitched a scoreless inning. Kyle Hurt made the start and struck out one in his inning. Relievers Evan Phillips and Alex Vesia were among those six who recorded a scoreless outing.

Ryan Brasier made his spring debut and struck out the side in the fifth.

A single from Travis Swaggerty scored the Dodgers fourth run of the game in the bottom of the sixth.

The A’s closed the gap with a two-run rally in the seventh. Their runs came via a run-scoring double by Hoy Park and later Park scored on Elieser Hernandez’s wild pitch.

The ninth pitcher for the Dodgers, Michael Hobbs, pitched a scoreless ninth to record the save.

Notes

Bobby Miller is scheduled to start Tuesday when the Dodgers play their fellow Camelback Ranch-based tenant, the Chicago White Sox. As for when right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his Dodger debut, Roberts was still hedging but looks like it is happening soon per Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts on Yoshinobu Yamamoto seemingly lined up to pitch Wednesday's game: "That’s a good possibility. That’s a good possibility. I don’t want to confirm it yet, but I like the way you’re thinking." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) February 25, 2024

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale had a fewDodger-related notes in his Sunday column which include former Dodger outfielder Matt Kemp taking an advisory position with the team and manager Dave Roberts being a participant in a upcoming exhibit at the Baseball Hall of Fame. Roberts will be one of the voices for “The Souls of the Game: Voices of Black Baseball.”

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya later confirmed the report about Matt Kemp returning to the Dodgers in an advisory role.

Nightengale was also among several baseball writers who reported that Shohei Ohtani is expected to make his Dodger debut on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch

Finally, the Gelof brothers both played for their respective teams today. Zack Gelof started at designated hitter for the A’s and went 1-for-3. His brother Jake Gelof entered the game as a pinch-hitter for the Dodgers in the eighth inning and struck out.

The Gelof brothers just met up before the game



Jake Gelof (who was LAD’s 2nd-round pick last year) also turns 22 today, so his brother brought him a hat shaped like a birthday cake https://t.co/vm4JRvFbEq pic.twitter.com/JXC2W4VF5O — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) February 25, 2024

Up next

The Dodgers will travel to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale to play the Colorado Rockies (12:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA). Ryan Yarbrough will start for Los Angeles.