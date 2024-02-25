Shohei Ohtani to make Dodgers spring training debut Tuesday vs. White Sox

Shohei Ohtani will play in his first spring training game with the Dodgers on Tuesday, the team announced on Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers on Tuesday play the White Sox, their Camelback Ranch co-tenants, in a game that starts at 12:05 p.m. PT.

Tuesday’s game will be televised by SportsNet LA.

How often Ohtani plays in Cactus League games this spring remains to be seen. Manager Dave Roberts and Ohtani said Ohtani wanted to get around 50 at-bats in some combination of spring training games, backfields games (where rules are more lax, and a player can bat every inning if needed), and live batting practice.

Ohtani has essentialy set his own hitting schedule while rehabbing from elbow surgery in September, but by all accounts he expects to be ready to hit when the Dodgers open their regular season on March 20 against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

Thus far, Ohtani has been limited to workouts and hitting on the backfields at Camelback Ranch. But even in the limited times that folks have been able to watch Ohtani swing a bat, it’s been an impressive show.

Now, beginning on Tuesday, we’ll get to see Ohtani in actual game action against another team.