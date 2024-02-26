Kiké Hernández returns to the Dodgers on 1-year, $4 million deal

Kiké Hernández’s second go-around with the Dodgers was mutually beneficial, and the two sides decided to continue their partnership. The free agent Hernández is back in Los Angeles on Monday on a one-year contract worth $4 million, a move that was first confirmed by Hernández himself.

Sources say….. I’m back!!!



1st to break news @myself — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) February 26, 2024

The Dodgers already had 13 position players seemingly set for the active roster, but made room earlier Monday by trading outfielder Manuel Margot to the Twins.

The timing is funny, considering that over the weekend, Hernández’s free agent decision was imminent and that The Athletic reported he was down to four finalists who were not the Dodgers — the Padres, Giants, Angels, and Twins.

Hernández made $10 million in 2023 on a one-year extension he signed with the Red Sox in September 2022. He’s coming off double hernia surgery in late October.

Kiké Hernández, who had double hernia surgery and will now have a late start to camp, is still expected to be ready to go for Opening Day in Korea in 23 days, according to GM Brandon Gomes. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 26, 2024

After winning a championship with the Dodgers in 2020, Hernández entered free agency looking to play every day. He found his way to the Red Sox, for whom he played for two and a half seasons before getting traded back to the Dodgers last July 25.

Acquired as a platoon bat to play mostly against left-handed pitchers in 2023, Hernández did start all 22 games against southpaws after joining the Dodgers. But with LA, he also started 20 games against right-handers, and had more plate appearances against right-handers (110) than lefties (75).

“I’m definitely more open [to re-signing] than I was in ‘20. In ‘20 it was a for-sure no because I was looking for an opportunity to play everyday somewhere else, and their roster was a little different,” Hernández said of his pending free agency on ‘Foul Territory’ on October 26. “Their roster was a little deeper back then, and it was harder to get consistent at-bats. I went there this year not thinking I would play as much as I did.”

After struggling this season with Boston, hitting just .222/.279/.320 with a 59 wRC+ in 86 games, Hernández hit .262/.308/.423 with a 96 wRC+ in 54 games with the Dodgers. He had 17 extra-base hits and 31 RBI in 323 plate appearances with the Red Sox, and had 17 extra-base hits and 30 RBI in 185 PA with the Dodgers.

Hernández also played all over the field with the Dodgers, evoking memories of his first six years in Los Angeles. After getting traded back to the Dodgers, Hernández started 11 games at third base, eight games each in center field and shortstop, seven games in left field, five games at second base, twice in right field, and even started the one game at first base that Freddie Freeman didn’t start, the day after the Dodgers clinched the National League West.

The 32-year-old Hernández in parts of 10 major league seasons with the Astros, Marlins, Dodgers, and Red Sox is a .239/.311/.409 hitter with a 94 wRC+, 108 home runs, and 176 doubles.