Yoshinobu Yamamoto scheduled to make Dodgers spring debut Wednesday vs. Rangers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to make his Dodgers spring training debut on Wednesday, with the right-hander is listed in the game notes to start against the Rangers in Surprise.

Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers in December, the longest and most lucrative contract for a pitcher in major league history. The 25-year-old has turned heads this spring, drawing crowds for his bullpen sessions and when facing hitters on the backfields.

On February 17, Freddie Freeman was so impressed with facing Yamamoto that he called the right-hander “incredible.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's first live BP? Electric. pic.twitter.com/Q4wExEtpjA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 17, 2024

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters last Tuesday at Cactus League media day that Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow are a “safe bet” to start those two games in Seoul.

From Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

“I think that’s a safe bet,” Roberts said. “Obviously things can change. It’s two regular-season games. But it’s just two games. I think it’s fair to say that’s our hope. But I don’t think I am or we are beholden to that if it doesn’t make sense. “This is a unique ramp up for everyone. Like I said, it’s two games that matter but it’s just two games. So the entirety of the season and making sure these guys are ready to take down the starts, that’s most important.”

Those games in Seoul are still over three weeks away, so there’s plenty of time for the Dodgers to order the rotation as they please.

Yamamoto starting on Wednesday gives him time to make three Cactus League starts before the Dodgers depart for South Korea, where they will play two games against the Padres on March 20-21 to open the regular season. Glasnow, who started on Saturday against the Angels, has time for four Cactus League tuneups to ramp up for the games in Seoul.