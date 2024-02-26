Dodgers vs. Rockies game chat

The Dodgers on Monday are playing the Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

Gavin Lux starts at shortstop, after two games as the designated hitter this spring. It’s one day shy of the anniversary of Lux’s last game at shortstop, last February 27, when he tore the ACL in his right knee in Peoria.

Ryan Yarbrough starts on the mound for the Dodgers. Also scheduled to throw in Monday’s game are Gus Varland, Nabil Crismatt, Eduardo Salazar, plus lefties Stephen Gonsalves and T.J. McFarland, which will be the second relief outing of the spring for all five pitchers.

Game info