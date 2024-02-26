Dodgers notes: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Jose Ramos

The Dodgers had a busy Monday both on and off the field, first trading Manuel Margot to the Twins then signing Kiké Hernandez to a one-year deal, effectively swapping an outfielder for an infielder/outfielder among the right-handed reserves. In Scottsdale, the Dodgers stayed undefeated in Cactus League play with a 9-4 win over the Rockies at Salt River Fields.

Margot was originally penciled into the Dodgers lineup on Monday, starting in center field and batting sixth. But with his pending trade, he was instead scratched. That opened up a start for minor leaguer Jose Ramos, a non-roster invitee who has played in four of the Dodgers’ five games so far this spring.

Ramos, who homered on Saturday in Tempe, singled on Monday and scored on a Mookie Betts double in the second inning.

Freddie Freeman walked and scored in the first inning, then singled home two in the second before getting removed for a pinch-runner just over a half hour into the game. Freeman is healthy, but got his two at-bats in and headed home, but not before an interview with Kirsten Watson in the dugout on SportsNet LA.

This was the second of three straight starts for Freeman, who would not reveal to Watson the order of the top three in the Dodgers lineup other than that Betts will lead off. Shohei Ohtani will make his spring training debut for the Dodgers on Tuesday against the White Sox at Camelback Ranch, the first time all three of Betts, Freeman, and Ohtani will play together as Dodgers.

Gavin Lux drove in the Dodgers’ first run of the game with an RBI single in the first, and he played five innings at shortstop, his first game action at the position since February 27, 2023.

Ryan Yarbrough in his first outing of the spring struck out three of his seven batters faced. He was pulled after 36 pitches with two outs in the second inning. The left-hander allowed a walk and hit a batter, but kept the Rockies scoreless during his time in the game.

Up next

Ohtani makes his Dodgers debut on Tuesday against the White Sox (12:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA). The Dodgers will technically be the home team against their Camelback Ranch co-tenants. Bobby Miller starts on the mound for Los Angeles.

