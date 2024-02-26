Dodgers trade Manuel Margot to Twins

The Dodgers traded outfielder Manuel Margot along with minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon on Monday in exchange for minor league shortstop Noah Miller. The Dodgers are also sending cash considerations in the deal.

The trade was first reported Monday morning by Jeff Passan at ESPN.

The trade coincides with the Dodgers re-signing utility man Kiké Hernández, who signed a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Margot was originally slated to start in center field and bat sixth for the Dodgers on Monday against the Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, but was scratched. He played in two of the team’s first four spring training games.

The Dodgers acquired Margot along with Tyler Glasnow from the Rays on December 16 for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca. Margot is making $10 million this season, of which the Rays are paying $2 million. The outfielder has a 2025 club option worth $12 million with a $2 million buyout. Had the Dodgers bought out Margot’s option, the Rays would have paid them $2 million to cover the buyout, but not until August 1, 2026.

Removing Margot’s $8 million and adding $4 million for Hernández knocks the Dodgers’ projected 2024 payroll for competitive balance tax purposes down to $306.6 million plus whatever cash the Dodgers are sending to the Twins. Considering the team is already over the highest threshold, and that any amount over $297 million is taxed at 110 percent, any amount saved in effectively swapping Margot for Hernández would mean more than double the financial difference for the Dodgers.

Doncon was signed by the Dodgers in the 2021 international signing period out of the Dominican Republic. Doncon struggled in 2023, hitting .216/.283/.368 with a 76 wRC+ in Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, but just turned 20 years old in September.

Doncon was rated the Dodgers’ 18th-best prospect by Kiley McDaniel at ESPN, the club’s 19th-best prospect by Keith Law at The Athletic, and was ranked 23rd in the org by MLB Pipeline.

Miller, who turned 21 in November, was a first-round pick of the Twins in 2021 out of Ozaukee High Shool in Wisconsin, about an hour from where fellow former first-round shortstop Gavin Lux played his high school baseball in Kenosha.

Miller hit .223/.309/.340 with eight home runs, 20 doubles, five triples, and a 85 wRC+ for High-A Cedar Rapids last year. He led all minor league shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved last year, which he discussed during last season with Mark Simon on the Sports Info Solutions podcast.

From Jarrett Seidler, senior prospect writer at Baseball Prospectus: