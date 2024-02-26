Dodgers vs. White Sox spring training game information

It’s been three months since Shohei Ohtani signed the richest contract in North American professional sports history, and after a few weeks of drawing massive crowds in camp by merely taking batting practice, the superstar will make his first game appearance for the Dodgers on Tuesday afternoon against the White Sox at Camelback Ranch.

Tuesday’s game will be televised by SportsNet LA, which will televise 23 of the Dodgers’ 24 spring training games this season. The only game they aren’t showing on TV is on a split-squad day, on March 2, when they play another televised game at the same time.

In addition to the SportsNet LA telecast, MLB Network will also broadcast Ohtani’s debut, though that telecase will be blacked out for folks in the local markets.

Bobby Miller will start on the mound for the Dodgers, making his 2024 spring debut.

This is the first of two exhibition meetings this spring training between the Dodgers and White Sox, the co-tenants of Camelback Ranch. They meet during the regular season from June 24-26 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Game info