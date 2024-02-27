Shohei Ohtani hits second in first Dodgers lineup, between Mookie Betts & Freddie Freeman

Shohei Ohtani will make his Dodgers spring training debut on Tuesday against the White Sox, and one question has finally been answered. Ohtani will hit second in the lineup, in between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Back at DodgerFest at Dodger Stadium on February 3, manager Dave Roberts said he hadn’t yet decided on the order of when his three MVPs would bat. “I don’t know that the first three on opening day is going to be seamless for the entire season,” he said. “It might happen, but I want Mookie and Freddie and Shohei to be a part of the conversation.”

Ohtani’s first Dodgers lineup Player Pos Player Pos Betts 2B Ohtani (L) DH Freeman (L) 1B Smith C Muncy (L) 3B T. Hernández LF Heyward (L) RF Rojas SS Ramos CF

That meeting between Roberts, Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman happened last week at Camelback Ranch, Freeman told reporters on Friday in Arizona.

“I don’t think it matters where any of us are going to hit, as long as we score more runs at the end of the game,” Freeman said back at DodgerFest.

Freeman (.410) and Betts (.408) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the majors in on-base percentage in 2023, while Ohtani (.412) was second. This year, Freeman, Betts, and Ohtani are projected to finish sixth, seventh, and 23rd in OBP by ZiPS, are projected fifth, 10th, and eighth by Steamer, and projected seventh, eighth, and sixth by PECOTA at Baseball Prospectus.

Last season, Dodgers No. 3 hitters batted 396 times with runners on base, with catcher Will Smith accounting for 287 of those plate appearances. Freeman, who started 161 games all while batting second, batted 317 times with runners on base, most on the Dodgers.

Ohtani averaged 145 starts over the last three seasons, averaged 273 plate appearances with runners on base from 2021-23.

In other words, expect many more run-scoring opportunities involving Ohtani with the Dodgers than he had with the Angels, whether he bats second or third.

“You can see what makes the top of this lineup so exciting,” Mike Petriello at MLB.com said earlier in February, “not to mention the secondary benefits of Smith, a 2023 All-Star, hitting in the middle third.”