Dodgers at Rangers spring training game information

Another day, another debut for the Dodgers. Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts on the mound for against the Rangers in Surprise on Wednesday, one day after Shohei Ohtani played in his first spring training game for Los Angeles.

In signing Ohtani ($700 million) and Yamamoto ($325 million) alone, the Dodgers committed over $1 billion dollars to free agents this offseason.

In Dodgers vs. Rangers we will get to see the game debut of Yamamoto’s new blue glove, which features both the Japanese flag and the Dodgers logo.

Wednesday is the first of two spring training meetings between the Dodgers and Rangers, with a return engagement coming on Saturday, March 9 at Camelback Ranch.

The Dodgers and Rangers during the regular season play June 11-13, a midweek three-game series in Los Angeles. The finale of that series features a Yamamoto bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium.

Game info