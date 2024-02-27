After 2023 struggles, Max Muncy is back to old form

After a challenging 2023, Max Muncy is already looking like his old self again. He struggled defensively at the beginning of the season—due in part, he says, to issues with new turf installed at Dodger Stadium—and dealt with knee discomfort in the later half. Offensively, posted a lower-than-usual .212 batting average.

But now, Muncy is moving and feeling much better. He’s already knocked one home run in spring training and is able to attack the ball on defense, swooping down to stop balls in a way he couldn’t last year.

The early indications of progress come after Muncy’s new offseason regimen, which focused more on mobility than strength and getting used to different positions without getting worn down.

“He’s on a mission,” said general manager Brandon Gomes. “He’s really focused right now. And we’re excited to get him out there.”

Manager Dave Roberts agrees, noting to Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic that Muncy is “in great shape” and showing that he’ll be a more consistent fielder this season.

