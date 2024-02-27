Dodgers vs. White Sox game chat

Shohei Ohtani plays his first game with the Dodgers, batting second in between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman against White Sox on Tuesday in the battle for Camelback Ranch.

Though perhaps under the radar with such focus on Ohtani, Bobby Miller will make his 2024 spring training debut on Tuesday as well. Gavin Stone and Michael Grove, each of whom pitched an inning in last Thursday’s Cactus League opener, are among the scheduled pitchers after Miller. Other Dodgers slated to pitch Tuesday are Blake Treinen, Matt Gane, and Justin Wilson.

Lineups

A beautiful day for baseball ⛅️ pic.twitter.com/JAgX7ZKvwi — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 27, 2024

Game info