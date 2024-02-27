 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. White Sox game chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani plays his first game with the Dodgers, batting second in between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman against White Sox on Tuesday in the battle for Camelback Ranch.

Though perhaps under the radar with such focus on Ohtani, Bobby Miller will make his 2024 spring training debut on Tuesday as well. Gavin Stone and Michael Grove, each of whom pitched an inning in last Thursday’s Cactus League opener, are among the scheduled pitchers after Miller. Other Dodgers slated to pitch Tuesday are Blake Treinen, Matt Gane, and Justin Wilson.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. White Sox
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 12:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...