Dodgers notes: Michael Grove in relief, Shohei Ohtani homers, Jose Ramos

Shohei Ohtani homered in his first spring training game with his new team, but there were a few other things of note in the Dodgers’ 9-6 win over the White Sox on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch.

Trying to find a Grove

Michael Petersen retired both batters he faced in the third inning but was removed on purpose. That’s a violation of the three-batter minimum rule, but also falls under the “it’s early in spring training, don’t worry about it” corollary. However, Petersen’s leaving was only a device to give Michael Grove a chance to enter a game in the middle of an inning, as a relief pitcher does.

“Dave Roberts just briefly told me that with Michael Grove the focus is wanting him to come in during the inning, to come out of the bullpen,” Kirsten Watson said on SportsNet LA just after Grove entered. “There’s no role is decided just yet. They are continuing to build him up as a starter, but they do want, with it being so early in spring, getting that experience in different situations.”

Grove has a 5.71 ERA and 4.81 FIP in 18 major league starts, but his stuff — fastball, slider, curve — plays up in relief. In six short-burst outings to close out last year, including the postseason, Grove allowed only one run in 8⅓ innings while striking out 12 of 31 batters faced (38.7 percent). He’s better suited for relief work, in my opinion.

In only two of his six true relief outings last season (not counting the pair of bulk relief outings following an opener), Grove entered in the middle of an inning, so this is a way to get him used to those situations, kind of like the Dodgers had Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan, and Kyle Hurt, among others pitch in relief in the minors last season, in case they were needed in that kind of role in the majors.

Grove on Tuesday quickly got the final out of the third inning, but allowed a single, pop-fly double, and a three-run home run. In all, he recorded four outs on 24 pitches, after pitching a scoreless inning on 19 pitches last Thursday. It’s all part of the process, and getting used to pitching in relief is the next step for him.

Notes

Jose Ramos walked and scored the Dodgers’ first run of the game in the second inning. He scored on a double play grounder by Ohtani, so no RBI on the play. Ramos also singled and scored on Ohtani’s home run in the fourth. Ramos has five hits in nine at-bats this spring with a home run, double, and two walks, mixing in time in both center field and right field.

Chris Okey’s three-run home run in the eighth inning broke the game open, and was the non-roster invitee’s third hit in four at-bats this spring. The other catchers in big league camp have combined for three hits in 28 at-bats so far.

Ryan Ward hit a ground-rule double to tie the score in the seventh inning, his third run-scoring double in his last five at-bats, dating back to Saturday.

Blake Treinen pitched a scoreless sixth inning in his 2024 spring debut. He worked around a leadoff single with a strikeout and two infield pop-outs.

Justin Wilson made his Dodgers in the ninth inning. The left-hander allowed three singles for a run, but also struck out three.

Ohtani has never doubled in 59 career spring training games, but he does have nine home runs and two triples in his 150 plate appearances.

The Dodgers are 5-0-1 this spring.

Up next

The Dodgers have another big debut on Wednesday, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto starting on the mound against the Rangers in Surprise (12:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA).