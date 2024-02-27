Shohei Ohtani homers in first spring training game with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani homered in his first spring training game with the Dodgers, turning an inside pitch from Dominic Leone into a towering drive to the opposite field that somehow cleared the wall in left field.

THE SHO IS HERE. pic.twitter.com/dXJCEjApsN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 27, 2024

It takes a lot of strength to hit an inside pitch like that for a home run to the opposite field, let alone in his first game action since major elbow surgery last September.

The wind and the elevation in Arizona also probably helped a bit.

Ohtani wasn’t sure if the Home Run was out off the bat. “I thought I hit it little too high initially, maybe the Arizona factor a little bit.” #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) February 27, 2024

There is no publicly available Statcast data at Camelback Ranch, for those wondering. Only one of 10 Cactus League ballparks are equipped for such things — Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, the home of the Rockies and D-backs.

So we have to rely on folks on site, like Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, who noted Ohtani’s two-run shot was measured at 102 mph off the bat and 377 feet per Trackman readings in the press box.

Ohtani’s home run came in his third at-bat on Tuesday against the White Sox. Garrett Crochet struck him out looking on four pitches in the first inning, and Ohtani grounded into a double play on the first pitch he saw in the second inning.