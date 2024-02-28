Kolten Wong signs minor league deal with Orioles

After the worst season of his career, Kolten Wong found a new home as a free agent. The veteran second baseman signed a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced on Wednesday. Wong is a non-roster invitee in big league camp in Sarasota, Florida.

After two above-average years offensively with the Brewers, Wong was traded to the Mariners last December and just cratered at the plate with Seattle. Wong hit .183/.256/.263 with four home runs, a 48 wRC+, and the worst strikeout rate (21.2 percent) of his career in 87 games and 250 plate appearances.

The Mariners released Wong in early August, and he signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers a week later. After spending most of the month working on his swing, Wong was called up after only five minor league games when active roster limits expanded on September 1.

Wong made the most of his opportunity in Los Angeles, with nine hits in 30 at-bats with a pair of home runs and two walks, hitting .300/.353/.500 in 20 games, including four starts.

He parlayed that into a spot on the Dodgers’ roster for the National League Division Series, with the left-handed Wong beating out the right-handed Amed Rosario as a reserve infielder against the mostly right-handed Diamondbacks pitching staff. Wong pinch-hit and finished out at second base in all three games of the NLDS, going hitless in three at-bats plus a walk.

Wong turned 33 in November. He made $10 million in 2023 after the Brewers picked up his option a month before trading him to Seattle.

The two-time Gold Glove Award winner in his 11 years in the majors is a .256/.330/.390 hitter with 186 doubles, 86 home runs, 31 doubles, 120 stolen bases, and a 97 wRC+.