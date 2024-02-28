Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani batting 2nd, Teoscar Hernández, Matt Kemp

Dodgers fans were given a sneak peak during Tuesday’s win against the Chicago White Sox for how the top third of the lineup will look during the 2024 season.

The Dodgers in 2023 used Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman as the one-two punch at the top of the lineup, but with the addition of Shohei Ohtani— and finally getting the opportunity to see him play— the Dodgers have been attempting to construct their ideal top third of the lineup, with Ohtani set to be the number 2 hitter behind Betts and before Freeman.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes about how the Dodgers’ lineup will look this upcoming season, noting how Ohtani doesn’t need to change his approach wherever he’s put in the lineup.

“No matter where I’m hitting in the lineup, I’m not really going to change my approach,” said Ohtani, who marked his Dodgers spring debut Tueday with a fifth-inning home run at Camelback Ranch. “I’m going to try to swing at strikes.”

Links

Teoscar Hernandez had somewhat of a down season in his lone season with the Seattle Mariners, mainly due to the struggles he dealt with hitting at T-Mobile Park. Now that he has the chance to play in a more hitter-friendly ballpark, Hernandez is determined to be productive in front of the home crowd.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register has more on how Hernandez felt about the struggles he faced in Seattle and what he wants to work on to become a more complete hitter.

“For me, it’s control the strike zone,” he said, echoing Roberts’ message. “It’s been an issue for me – a lot of strikeouts, no walks. Being on base is good not only for me but the team. If you’re on base a lot, you’ve got a chance to score runs. I think this year for me it will be very important to be more on base for the guys behind me so we can score more runs.”

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic writes about Shohei Ohtani’s attention to detail and hunger for knowledge, noting how his new teammates and manager feel about Ohtani’s interest in learning as much as he possibly can.

“Everything he does is intentional,” manager Dave Roberts said, “which is pretty amazing but not surprising.”

Former Dodger great Matt Kemp will be returning to the club within a team advisory role for young infielder Miguel Vargas, reports Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Kemp will join former All-Stars Nelson Cruz, Chris Archer, and Tyson Ross as recently-retired players in the Dodgers’ front office.

Huston Mitchell of the Los Angeles Times writes about the exciting return of utility man Kiké Hernández among other topics in the most recent edition of Dodgers Dugout.